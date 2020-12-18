Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.28. 2,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

Extendicare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.