Expanse Market Cap Hits $718,715.44 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $718,715.44 and approximately $28,254.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.