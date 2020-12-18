Exosis Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Exosis has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $18,915.48 and approximately $1,534.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,872.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $645.26 or 0.02821075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00474081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.08 or 0.01373178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.94 or 0.00681794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00328562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00028328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 657,716 coins and its circulating supply is 492,716 coins. Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

