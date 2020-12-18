EXMR (EXMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One EXMR token can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 99.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

