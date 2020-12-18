Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading 13.3% Higher

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares traded up 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.06. 829,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 596,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of Evoke Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of Evoke Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.