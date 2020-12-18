Everus (EVR) Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $5.60 and $7.50. Everus has a total market cap of $14.19 million and $33.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everus has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00369171 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

