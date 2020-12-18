Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $23.31 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bancor Network, BigONE and Upbit. Everipedia has a total market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00131076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00783630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00163852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00382792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00124160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,495,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,506,108,126 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Upbit, Bitfinex, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.