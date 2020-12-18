Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Everi by 11.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Everi by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Everi by 107.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 133,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

