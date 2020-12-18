EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,401.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $59,374.84 and approximately $28,401.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00058836 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00020479 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.