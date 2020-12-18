Etherparty Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $310,518.36 and approximately $46,130.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00368974 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.