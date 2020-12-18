Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $159,389.24

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $159,389.24 and approximately $96.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

