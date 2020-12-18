Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Capitalization Hits $17,859.20

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $17,859.20 and $43,595.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00363940 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,708,999 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.