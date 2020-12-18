Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) (CVE:ESS) Stock Price Up 147.5%

Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) (CVE:ESS) rose 147.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market cap of C$8.12 million and a P/E ratio of -58.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) Company Profile (CVE:ESS)

Esstra Industries Inc invests in marketable securities in Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.