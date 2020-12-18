EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.29

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.29 and last traded at $79.26, with a volume of 44872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

