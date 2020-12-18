Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.17. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 125 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.