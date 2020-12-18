ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

