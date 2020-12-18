Energo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Energo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, CoinBene and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $133,204.47 and $2.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00364999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

