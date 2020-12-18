Endurance Exploration Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Endurance Exploration Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Endurance Exploration Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPL)

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks.

