Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $4.62 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Coinall and Upbit. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00479662 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002465 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002508 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 106.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, DEx.top, Bilaxy, BitForex, Coinall and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.