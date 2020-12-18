Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.22

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.22 and traded as high as $35.70. Empire shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 604,520 shares changing hands.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. The firm has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.27.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

