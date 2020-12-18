Eminer (EM) Price Tops $0.0049

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $850,495.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Biki and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00131448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00784562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00164318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00386784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00077078 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,374,624,999 tokens. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Biki and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

