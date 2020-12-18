Elysian (ELY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102,112.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $48,545.11 and approximately $102,112.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

