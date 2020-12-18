Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Shares Up 19.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s share price shot up 19.7% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.26. 2,129,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the average session volume of 325,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Specifically, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 73,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $152,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,411.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,540. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.17.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

