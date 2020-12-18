Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $336.04 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $23.19 or 0.00101969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 69.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $336.04 million and approximately $106.29 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00132079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00789326 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00165107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00387561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00125752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077843 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,836,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,492,996 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

