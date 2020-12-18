Elmer Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

About Elmer Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ELMA)

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various banking products and services in the Salem, Gloucester, and Cumberland County areas of Southern New Jersey. It offers checking and savings, and money market, and Christmas club accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Elmer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.