EdtechX Holdings Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading 0.2% Higher

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.15. 186,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,487% from the average session volume of 7,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.