EchoLink One Day Volume Hits $132,644.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $975,067.87 and approximately $132,644.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00384874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.02477410 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

