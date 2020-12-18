ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Shares Down 2.7%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 42,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 55,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.63.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

