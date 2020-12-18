eBoost (EBST) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $137,687.27 and $81.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00467370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000291 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

