Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,910.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $75,735.89 and approximately $46,910.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00057759 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001035 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005100 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,024 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.