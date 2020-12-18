Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $351.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at $366,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Duluth by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Duluth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Duluth by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 6.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

