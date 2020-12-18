Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $274.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Duluth posted sales of $259.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $656.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.10 million to $662.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $701.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.20 million to $729.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

DLTH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 280,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Duluth has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duluth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Duluth by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duluth by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

