DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Argus assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 563,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,734,999. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6,640.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.