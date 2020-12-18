Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Capitalization Hits $167.47 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $167.47 million and $17,762.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016254 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 136.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

