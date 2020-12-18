DMarket One Day Trading Volume Tops $715,259.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $715,259.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DMarket

DMarket is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

