Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.05

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and traded as high as $94.32. Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) shares last traded at $93.05, with a volume of 1,354,224 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129.33 ($1.69).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

