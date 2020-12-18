Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) Stock Price Up 1%

Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.63 and last traded at $57.63. 41 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) by 49,533.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.74% of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

