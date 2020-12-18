Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.10. Approximately 1,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion High Growth ETF stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Direxion High Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

