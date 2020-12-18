Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DIISY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

DIISY stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

