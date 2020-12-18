Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $452.71

Dignity plc (DTY.L) (LON:DTY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $452.71 and traded as high as $699.00. Dignity plc (DTY.L) shares last traded at $698.00, with a volume of 114,029 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Dignity plc (DTY.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Dignity plc (DTY.L) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 663.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 457.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £339.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity plc (DTY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.