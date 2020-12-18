Digitex Futures 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00131223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00786104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00164036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00381558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00124557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077421 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

