Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.77 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Diamond has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $2,247.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00005906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000992 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00165899 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,554,948 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

