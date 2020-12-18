Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Shares Down 1.2%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €41.36 ($48.66) and last traded at €41.45 ($48.76). Approximately 318,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 611,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.97 ($49.38).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.89 ($58.69).

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 42.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.28 and its 200 day moving average is €38.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

