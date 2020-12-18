Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTEGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 69,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

