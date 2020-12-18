Denarius Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,122.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Denarius has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $1,122.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 69.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,449,475 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.