Delphy Hits Market Capitalization of $367,251.91 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $367,251.91 and approximately $48,325.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

