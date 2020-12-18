Delphy (DPY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,207.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Delphy has a market cap of $369,438.43 and approximately $23,207.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00382750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.40 or 0.02481563 BTC.

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

