DEEX (DEEX) Price Down 44.6% Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $218,517.01 and approximately $927.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last week, DEEX has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002812 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002132 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001378 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

