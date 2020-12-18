DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $45,687.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00026043 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,384,117 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

