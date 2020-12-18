DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,426.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $88,426.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002499 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025552 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,383,291 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

